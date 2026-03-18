Disney confirms release dates for Incredibles 3 and Lilo & Stitch 2

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Disney has confirmed the release dates of two highly anticipated movies for 2028: Incredibles 3 and Lilo & Stitch 2. First, the movie we already knew of, the threequel to The Incredibles by Pixar, which will release June 16, 2028.

Very recently, Pixar confirmed that they are also developing a sequel to Monsters Inc., in addition to the already announced Coco 2 for 2029. Next year, Pixar will only release one movie, an original one, Gatto.

One month earlier, Lilo & Stitch 2, a direct sequel to the live action remake from last year, will release on May 26, 2028. Many fans missed some key villains from the original Lilo & Stitch animated movie in the remake last year, so this sequel should reintroduce them, but we expect it will take a different rout than Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch, the direct-to-video sequel from 2005, panned by critics.

Are you excited for Incredibles 3 and Lilo & Stitch 2? Only two years to watch them!