Disney commits to "first-of-its-kind" relationship with ITV to grow both companies' audiences

The initiative will see Disney+ content on ITVX in the UK, and vice-versa.

Disney seems to have come up with an interesting new initiative to further grow its Disney+ audience. In the UK, it has kickstarted a relationship with broadcaster ITV, a deal that will see the streamer sharing its original content with the broadcaster, and vice-versa.

Regarded as a "first-of-its-kind strategic relationship", the deal will see a few snippets of Disney+ content made available on the ITVX platform, all while ITVX content arrives on Disney+ too. Both examples of the other platform are regarded as a "Taste of...", and we'll see this become a reality as soon as next week.

From July 16, the deal will take shape and UK viewers will be able to experience a "curated, and regularly refreshed selection of hit shows and movies from Disney+ and ITVX will be available to viewers on both platforms."

As for what to expect initially, the ITVX content on Disney+ includes the following:


  • Mr Bates vs The Post Office

  • A Spy Among Friends

  • Love Island

  • Endeavour

  • Vera

  • Karen Pirie

  • Price of Perfection

  • The 1% Club

The Disney+ content on ITVX on the other hand will span:


  • The Bear

  • Andor

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

  • The Kardashians

  • Lilo & Stitch: The Series

  • Phineas & Ferb

Neither Taste of will require additional costs either, as ITVX content will be available as part of the Disney+ subscription, and vice-versa, meaning you will be able to watch Andor for one without having to spend a dime...

