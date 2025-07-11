Disney commits to "first-of-its-kind" relationship with ITV to grow both companies' audiences

HQ

Disney seems to have come up with an interesting new initiative to further grow its Disney+ audience. In the UK, it has kickstarted a relationship with broadcaster ITV, a deal that will see the streamer sharing its original content with the broadcaster, and vice-versa.

Regarded as a "first-of-its-kind strategic relationship", the deal will see a few snippets of Disney+ content made available on the ITVX platform, all while ITVX content arrives on Disney+ too. Both examples of the other platform are regarded as a "Taste of...", and we'll see this become a reality as soon as next week.

From July 16, the deal will take shape and UK viewers will be able to experience a "curated, and regularly refreshed selection of hit shows and movies from Disney+ and ITVX will be available to viewers on both platforms."

As for what to expect initially, the ITVX content on Disney+ includes the following:



Mr Bates vs The Post Office



A Spy Among Friends



Love Island



Endeavour



Vera



Karen Pirie



Price of Perfection



The 1% Club



The Disney+ content on ITVX on the other hand will span:



The Bear



Andor



Only Murders in the Building



The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives



The Kardashians



Lilo & Stitch: The Series



Phineas & Ferb



Neither Taste of will require additional costs either, as ITVX content will be available as part of the Disney+ subscription, and vice-versa, meaning you will be able to watch Andor for one without having to spend a dime...