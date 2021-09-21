Disney Classic Games Collection unites three beloved video game adaptations from the 90s

It has been revealed that an updated version of Disney Classic Games: Aladdin And The Lion King will hit store shelves this November. The revamped package now includes the formerly absent SNES version of Aladdin and several classic versions of the Jungle Book have even been added, upping the content available by a third.

No word has been revealed as to whether there will be a free upgrade for those who purchased the previous collection. With it being sold as a separate product entirely though, it does seem like it will require a second purchase to access the new content. Additionally, we don't know how much the collection will cost compared to the previous one.

The full list of games within the collection can be seen below and underneath them, you can take a quick look at its retail box art:



Disney's Aladdin: SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Sega MegaDrive



Disney's Aladdin - Final Cut: Sega Mega Drive



Disney's Aladdin - Demo Version: Sega Mega Drive



Disney's Aladdin - Japanese Version: Sega Mega Drive



Disney The Lion King: SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Sega MegaDrive



Disney The Lion King - Japanese Version: Sega Mega Drive



Disney The Jungle Book: SNES, Game Boy, Sega Mega Drive



Thanks, vooks.net.