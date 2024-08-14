Disney claims widower can't sue for doctor's death at Disney Springs restaurant

HQ

Disney might portray itself as the land of fun and laughter but when it comes down to it the Mouse can be brutal in the court room. We all remember the famous case where a father wasn't allowed to put Spider-Man on his son's tombstone. Now, we have another case where Disney is doing all it can to defend its image and stop a lawsuit.

In October 2023, Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan ate a meal at a Disneyworld restaurant in Florida. She was informed the meal didn't contain any food she was allergic to, and it was later discovered that it did. Her widower, Jeffrey Piccolo filed a wrongful death suit in February of this year.

Disney believes the case should be thrown out due to Piccolo signing up to a Disney+ free membership years prior. In the terms and agreements, Disney claims Piccolo agreed to arbitrate all disputes when signing up to the trial. However, his attorneys are now trying to get this dismissed, claiming that it would mean anyone with a Disney+ membership would be signing away their rights to a fair trial.

Tangsuan's death from an allergic reaction the same night that she ate at Disney Springs does not seem to be in dispute, and yet Disney still wishes to get the case thrown out over a streaming membership.

