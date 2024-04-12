Disney claims freedom of expression as reason why the lawsuit against Gina Carano should be dropped

HQ

When The Mandalorian actress and former Strikeforce fighter Gina Carano expressed political views via Twitter, Disney no longer wanted her to be a part of the popular Star Wars franchise and fired her, leading to a media storm where Carano, backed by the controversial Daily Wire and Elon Musk, vowed to "sue the shit out of Disney" for their actions.

Disney, on the other hand, has remained relatively silent on the issue so far, but now claims that Carano's antisemitic tweet about the Holocaust during World War II was enough to fire her, which of course they have every right to do under US labour law. What they are now doing, however,as per Deadline, is claiming that they are only exercising their right under the US Constitution's first amendment on freedom of speech, which is basically what Carano did too.

This is how Disney's legal team writes:

"Carano's social-media usage sunk to its nadir on February 10, 2021. On that day, she reposted an Instagram post from user warriorpriestgympodcast. The post read: 'Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors...even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?'

"Disney had enough. The same day Carano grotesquely trivialized the Holocaust as comparable to sharp political disagreements, Lucasfilm announced that 'Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.' A month later, Disney's former CEO explained that Carano's views 'didn't align with Company values,' including its 'values of respect, values of decency, values of integrity, and values of inclusion."

How do you see this?