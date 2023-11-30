Disney CEO Bob Iger isn't backing down on sequels

HQ

Disney has not had a great year when it comes to the box office. Marvel projects and its animated movies have failed to really rake in money, and even with hundreds of millions of dollars being earned, no movie has broken the billion dollar mark, the first time since 2014 that Disney has failed to do so.

Bog Iger, Disney's CEO spoke a little bit about the disappointing year, but it doesn't seem he wants to back down from pushing out sequels. "I think I don't want to apologize for making sequels," he said.

"Some of them have done extraordinarily well. And they've been good films too. I think there has to be a reason to make it, beyond commerce. You have to have a good story. And we have made too many. That doesn't mean we're not going to continue to make them."

A lot of the criticism pushed Disney's way has to do with its constant need to make a film a franchise. Spoiler warning for Wish, but even that movie - which seems pretty detached from the company's other animated flicks - tries to make every movie prior connected. In the future, we're set to see Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, and more sequels, so it is clear Iger won't back down, at least for now.

What do you think of Disney's latest movies?

Thanks, Deadline.