Disney CEO Bob Iger doesn't believe in Marvel fatigue

Disney CEO Bob Iger has made some big changes since returning. Layoffs, Disney+ getting ads, and shortening the amount of MCU projects made per year are some of the highlights, but even after cancelling a few projects, Iger still doesn't believe that people have fatigue when it comes to superhero flicks.

"A lot of people think it's audience fatigue, it's not audience fatigue. They want great films. And if you build it great, they will come and there are countless examples of that," he said (thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.) "Some are ours and some are others'. Oppenheimer is a perfect example of that. Just a fantastic film."

"Focus is really important," Iger continued. "We reduced the output of Marvel, both number of films they make and the number of TV shows, and that really becomes critical, but I feel good about the team. I feel good about the IP we're making. I talked about a lot of the projects. We look years ahead, really. And it's iterative. Not only do you look at the films you're making, you you look at every part of that process, who the directors are, who's being cast, reading scripts, I personally watch films three to five times with the team and just create a culture of excellence and respect, which is really important with the creative community."

We're not sure what the MCU's version of Oppenheimer would be, but it does seem that quality over quantity is going to be Disney's approach from now on. Whether that will actually lead to box office success is unknown.