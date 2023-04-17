Disney casts its Nani in live-action Lilo & Stitch

We've been rather frequently reporting on the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's Lilo & Stitch, and have already touched on who has been picked to play one half of the titular duo, that being Lilo. But, as the casting process continues, Disney has now revealed who has been tapped to play Lilo's older sister, Nani, and the decision has sparked debate and criticism from fans.

The criticism from fans isn't related to the actress in question, but more so Disney's approach to inaccurately picking an individual who reflects the actual charcater's complexion and heritage.

And this is because Sydney Agudong has been cast as Nani, and before we even get a minor clue of how well or poorly she will fit into the role of Nani, fans have already taken to social media to point out that the the character from the animated films had a darker skin tone, different hair colour, and other ethnic features that aren't reflected in the casting decision.

Some have even called the casting decision "blatant colourism", which is an accusation that Disney and its live-action remakes have faced countless times in the past, with Naomi Scott's role in Aladdin being a recent example.

What do you think about Agudong being picked to portray Nani?

Thanks, BBC.