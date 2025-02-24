Disney brags about good reviews in action-packed Andor Season 2 trailer

HQ

Disney has finally released the first trailer for Andor Season 2, with only two months remaining for the release on April 22. This will be the second and final season of the -by far- best reviewed Star Wars show in many years. In fact, it has led Disney to take an relatively unusual marketing strategy: the trailer is filled with quotes from reviews, saying that "the first season of Andor was hailed by critics everywhere", which is something very few original Disney+ shows can say brag about recently...

The trailer is short, but already offers glimpses of many action scenes, with a lot of spying, sabotaging and bombing, all mixed with rock music and quotes from Rolling Stone describing it a "a prestige drama with searing action and Emmy-worthy performances". This isn't your typical Star Wars series, and neither it's your typical Star Wars trailer.

It seems that Andor Season 2 will be the only live-action Star Wars release of the year, before a return to cinemas next year with The Mandalorian and Grogu and possibly Ahsoka season 2. It will have 12 episodes, separated in four three-episode blocks. Each arch will be released weekly, so the finale will be on May 13. Are you excited for Andor Season 2?