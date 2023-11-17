Disney boss says both Frozen 3 and 4 are in the works

HQ

Great news for all fans of Elsa and... well, who else is in the film. It was during Good Morning America that Bob Iger revealed that the already confirmed Frozen 3 will be followed by a fourth film.

"Frozen 3 is in the works, and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works too. But I don't have much to say about those films right now. But Jen Lee, who created the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories."

Disney has a lot of sequels in the works as both Toy Story 5 and Zootopia 2 are also already confirmed.