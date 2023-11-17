Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Disney boss says both Frozen 3 and 4 are in the works

Multiple Frozen stories are in the works.

Great news for all fans of Elsa and... well, who else is in the film. It was during Good Morning America that Bob Iger revealed that the already confirmed Frozen 3 will be followed by a fourth film.

"Frozen 3 is in the works, and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works too. But I don't have much to say about those films right now. But Jen Lee, who created the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories."

Disney has a lot of sequels in the works as both Toy Story 5 and Zootopia 2 are also already confirmed.

