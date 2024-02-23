Disney boss blames recent film flops on regressive fans

HQ

It's not Disney's fault that its recent string of films have struggled or even flopped at the cinema. No, according to an anonymous executive, as per The Puck's Matt Belloni, the setbacks are due to misogynistic men who can't stand to see strong female leads.

"Our audience (or the segment of the audience that has been politicized) equate the perceived messaging in a film as a quality issue. They won't say they find female empowerment distasteful in The Marvels or Star Wars".

The anonymous executive went on to accuse the audience of being indirectly backward, and misogynistic.

"They will say they don't like those movies because they are 'bad.' So 'make better movies' becomes code for 'make movies that conform to regressive gender stereotypes or put men front and center in the narrative.'"

As mentioned in a number of news stories in recent months, Bob Iger, Disney's new-old top dog, is working to right the ship and not only reduce the number of films and series, but also create more traditional content. Something that the anonymous executive also apparently finds very annoying and frustrating.

Whether Iger's decision will have a positive effect on Disney and its films remains to be seen, and it will be exciting to follow the company's development in the coming years. We can only hope that they find their way back to what they once were.

