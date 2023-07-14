Disney boss announces scale back on Star Wars and Marvel content

HQ

There seems to be much less of the "good stuff" from Disney now, at least if we are to believe boss Bob Iger who in an interview with CNBC blamed the company's many flops and disappointments on a saturated market. This also comes as part of a planned and ongoing cost-cutting programme that has seen many employees leave and material disappear from streaming services without trace in favour of financial write-offs.

Speaking to CNBC, Iger mentioned that it was important for Disney to take a step back and, above all, spend less.

"You pull back not just to focus, but also as part of our cost containment initiative. Spending less on what we make, and making less.

"Marvel is a great example of that. It had not been in the television business at any significant level, and not only did they increase their movie output, but they ended up making a number of TV series. Frankly, it diluted focus and attention."

If you think Bob Iger is right in what he says, what would you do in his situation?