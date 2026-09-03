Disney became so obsessed with crossovers after Kingdom Hearts it nearly greenlit a Super Smash Bros-style fighter

HQ

If someone tried to pitch Kingdom Hearts today, chances are it may not get made, the way Disney is so protective of its IP. Even at the time of the game's first creation, there was a lot of convincing that needed to be done. However, once everyone saw how popular the game was, Disney apparently went through a bit of a crossover phase.

Speaking with Time Extension, former Disney Interactive concept artist Ken Christiansen explained that this obsession could have at one point led to a Disney Super Smash Bros-style fighting game. "Since Kingdom Hearts already kind of broke that mould, producers would say, 'Hey, what if we say they're action figures and we kind of take the same conceit as Toy Story, but have them fight each other instead?' Then, we can have all these action figures of Disney characters from Tarzan, The Lion King, and Treasure Planet, and it can be this Smash Brothers kind of thing. The title of that concept was Disney's Action Figure Face Off," Christiansen said.

Christiansen went onto explain that for Disney, pitching a game required "gigantic presentation boards with art all over it." This was apparently so executives could visualise exactly what it was like to play the game. This charmed some, but Disney's Action Figure Face Off didn't get the same treatment. It was dropped after reaching the prototype stage. Instead, Disney returned to focusing on safer projects, like movie and TV show tie-ins.