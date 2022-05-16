Cookies

Disney+ beating analysts estimates with huge growth

The service has brought in almost eight million subscribers in the last three months.

While Netflix recently was hit with their first decline of subscribers in a very, very long time, Disney+ is moving in the opposite direction. They have now confirmed they had 137.7 million subscribers on April 2, which is an increase of almost eight million subscribers in only three months.

This is considerable more than analyst consensus of an expected growth of roughly 5-6 million users. During this period, Disney+ has offered series like The Book of Boba Fett, Pam & Tommy and Moon Knight, and considering that Obi-Wan Kenobi starts streaming at the end of May, we doubt Disney+ will start declining anytime soon. Quite the opposite actually.

Which streaming services are you subscribing to?

Thanks Deadline



