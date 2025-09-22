Disney backtracks and announces that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return... And here's why

HQ

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," said Disney and ABC in a statement. "It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

So... Good news for all Jimmy Kimmel fans. We just got the news that Jimmy Kimmel will return to his late-night show after Disney briefly suspended it. The halt, of course, sparked strong criticism from fans, actors, and fellow comedians, with calls to boycott Disney spreading across social media. Many believe that because of this, the company decided the show's comeback. Disney, however, states that the decision came after internal discussions with Jimmy Kimmel, saying the pause was meant to ease tensions and nothing more than that. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!

