Disney Art Academy is being pulled from sale on the 3DS eShop

Nintendo has revealed that Disney Art Academy, an educational game featuring many popular Disney characters, will be pulled from the 3DS eShop on March 30. The information was first revealed by Nintendo's Japanese costumer support and a message relaying the same information was added to the game's page on the eShop.

The game's eShop page reads: "From 23:59 (UK time) on 30th March, 2021, Disney Art Academy for Nintendo 3DS family systems will no longer be available on Nintendo eShop."

Whilst it may not be a huge system seller, it's still pretty sad to see more and more releases become delisted and unavailable for purchase. No reason has been given for Disney Art Academy's removal, but it has been speculated that it is due to licensing issues. Fortunately though, a physical version of the game does still exist for those who can find a copy.

Are you sad to see this title pulled for the eShop?

Thanks, Nintendo Life.