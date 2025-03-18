Disney appears to be prepping for a new CEO

HQ

Returning to the throne, Disney's Bob Iger has spent a few years getting the Mouse back on track financially, but now he's looking to pass on the torch to another candidate. Apparently, the "auditions" have already begun for those wanting to be CEO.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Disney is currently looking at an internal candidate, as with Iger looking to step down relatively soon, there isn't enough time for an outsider to learn how things work at Disney, especially with the unique hold it has on its consumers. However, that doesn't mean an outsider couldn't step in.

An inside candidate seems most likely, with entertainment co-chair Dana Walden and parks chief Josh D'Amaro being the most likely candidates. But, no one knows for sure as Disney has declined to comment on the search for a new CEO.

Iger's previous succession was met with heavy criticism, as he clashed with former CEO Bob Chapek to the point he returned to replace him. Whether Iger can handle things better this time around is unknown, but there are hopes for a smoother transition.

