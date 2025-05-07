Disney announces new theme park resort in a country that forbids homosexuality

HQ

Disney has announced a new "Disneyland" theme park resort, the seventh overall in the world, and the first one in the Middle-East. It will take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Yas Island, a tourist destination that already offers theme parks, entertainment, and leisure complexes with an international appeal.

"What we are creating with Disney in Abu Dhabi is a whole new world of imagination — an experience that will inspire generations across the region and the world, creating magical moments and memories that families will treasure forever", said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi. The park will be developed and built by Miral with the expertise of Disney "imagineers", but it may still take a few years before the design phase is completed and construction begins.

"Our resort in Abu Dhabi will be the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio. The location of our park is incredibly unique - anchored by a beautiful waterfront - which will allow us to tell our stories in completely new way", said Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences.

Meanwhile, many Disney fans are already complaining that Disney, one of the "supposedly" more progressive and welcoming companies, is building a new theme park in a country that bans homosexuality, punishable with prison, and still has many forms of discrimination against women.

"This project will will be a celebration of what's possible when creativity and progress come together", said D'Amaro. Progress for who?

