Disney announces new Home Alone movie

HQ

One of the best Christmas movies of all time is Home Alone, and the sequel is actually almost as good as well. But there are also three other, way worse, Home Alone movies that hardly anyone seems to remember that starred new kids being forgotten at home. Now Disney announces that this year there is a sixth one coming.

As you might understand, Macaulay Culkin is not left home alone this time (although we'd love to see him in a cameo), but rather a new kid who has been forgotten at home during Christmas and has to defend his home against burglars. The movie is called Home Sweet Home Alone and is directed by Dan Mazer (Da Ali G Show, Who is America) with writing from Saturday Night Live writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

Confirmed actors so far are Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki and Chris Parnell. Home Sweet Home Alone launches on November 12 on Disney+.