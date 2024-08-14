Disney announces Monster Jam film starring The Rock

HQ

It's the combination we didn't realise we needed but of course it feels completely natural. During Disney's big event D23, it was announced that there will be a Monster Jam film and who better to play the lead role than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson?

The actor himself had this to say about it all: "We got an opportunity here that we could create something that is immersive and cool and fun, and also a live-action experience for our families all around the world, from the POV of these incredible, iconic monster trucks and their very eccentric and crazy drivers. Ladies and gentlemen, Monster Jam is gonna be a heck of a ride."

Juliette Feld Grossman, head of Feld Entertainment, which produces the Monster Jam shows, was happy about the collaboration, writing on the company's website:"Together, The Rock and Monster Jam are truly As Big As It Gets!™ We're thrilled to collaborate with Dwayne Johnson and Walt Disney Studios to take moviegoers into the world of Monster Jam on a high-octane, live-action adventure that will bring the larger-than-life Monster Jam trucks and personalities from the stadium to the screen."

Are you looking forward to a Monster Jam film with The Rock?