Disney and Marvel to reveal new games in September

While millions of gaming-enthusiasts look forward to the exciting news and reveals publishers and developers are saving for next week's Gamescom, some good stuff will be shown next month as well.

Disney has announced it'll have what's simply called a Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at 9 PM BST / 10 PM CEST on September 9. The show will include news about Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel's Midnight Suns and the future of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but the detail that will get the most hearts pumping extra hard is that we'll also get our first peek at Uncharted-creator Amy Hennig's mysterious Marvel game and one or two other surprises. This means we'll probably know if Hennig's game is based on Ant-Man, Fantastic 4 or something not rumoured..

I wouldn't hold my breath for news from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Marvel's Wolverine, however, but please tell me what you think and hope will be shown.