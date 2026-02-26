Disney and Formula 1 announce partnership with Webtoons, merchandise and experiences

HQ

Formula 1 and Disney are probably two things most people won't associate with the other, but literally everything counts if the goal is to make F1 as appealing as possible for American fans: the Netflix series, the Apple movie, and now Disney merchandise. The partnership between Disney and F1 has been announced, or better said, announced to continue after the debut of the "Fuel the Magic" campaign in Las Vegas Grand Prix in November 2025.

This campaign will include more immersive experiences, similar to what they did last November, during the weekend race in Las Vegas, with Mickey Mouse inspired show at the Fountains of Bellagio, starting with the opening races in Australia (March 6-8) and Mexico (March 13-15), during the Grand Prix weekends. Here's the full 2026 F1 calendar.

For fans watching at home, the collaboration will mean also bring Webtoon episodes, vertical comic series exclusive to Webtoon's platforms, starting on March 6, with new episodes every Grand Prix, blending Disney characters in the world of F1.

And special merchandise, including race specific items like shirts and hats, will be sold at pop-up stores, and some also at the F1 Store online. The Mickey Mouse in a F1 uniform will only be available in Australia initially, with a global roll-out planned later this year.

What do you think of those Disney x Formula 1 products? Are you interested in any of them?