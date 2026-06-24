Disney almost bought Twitter at a "very attractive price," but got cold feet right before the deal

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We of course live in the reality where Elon Musk bought Twitter, turned it into X, and carried on pretty much business as usual under a different name and with a subscription service attached. However, we could have seen the social media platform formerly known as Twitter bought by an entirely different company, as Bob Iger had his eyes on purchasing it from Jack Dorsey at one point.

In an interview with the Financial Times looking back at his long and storied career at Disney, the former CEO revealed that the Mouse put forward a "very attractive price" for Twitter. Things looked like they were going to go ahead, but Iger reportedly pulled out at the last minute, on the morning of the deal itself.

Apparently, he saw the buying of Twitter and turning it into a global distribution platform for Disney as a "horrible distraction." An even bigger deal was also apparently in place, which could have seen Disney and Apple merge. "We talked about it internally, and we had some conversations with Apple about it, but it never went anywhere," Iger said, adding that Apple didn't seem to have too much interest in being bought out by Disney.