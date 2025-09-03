Disney agrees to pay $10 million fine for collecting children's data on YouTube

HQ

Disney has agreed to pay a $10 million fine after the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found it had been collecting children's data from videos on YouTube. It was alleged by the FTC that Disney had not been accurately labelling its content as Made for Kids, which prevents children from having their data collected.

The FTC has said that Disney will now change its practises to comply with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, which requires parental consent for data collection if a child is under the age of 13. Andrew Ferguson, FTC chairman, said the following in a statement (via Variety): "Our order penalizes Disney's abuse of parents' trust, and, through a mandated video-review program, makes room for the future of protecting kids online — age assurance technology."

"Supporting the well-being and safety of kids and families is at the heart of what we do," Disney said in a statement. "This settlement does not involve Disney owned and operated digital platforms but rather is limited to the distribution of some of our content on YouTube's platform. Disney has a long tradition of embracing the highest standards of compliance with children's privacy laws, and we remain committed to investing in the tools needed to continue being a leader in this space."

This isn't the first time YouTube has been involved in collecting children's data, as in 2019 the company paid $170 million for doing so. Following that, the Made for Kids label was introduced to the platform, and while much of Disney's clips and videos were designated properly with it, some content wasn't.

This is an ad: