Disney+ again plans to raise prices for its US service

Disney has announced a new price hike for its Disney + streaming service. This time the increase is quite significant, and will begin to be rolled out for now in the US from 17 October. The associated Hulu and ESPN+ services will also increase in price.

The ad-free tier of Disney+ will cost 15% more at $15.99 per month, while the ad-supported subscription will increase to $9.99 per month.

On the other hand, Disney has announced that it will introduce continuous programming channels, such as ABC News Live and a channel with content for the youngest members of the household (pre-school age). With this, they hope to recover profits and make Disney+ profitable by the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. At the moment, there is no word on when these price changes will be rolled out to other territories, such as Europe.

How would you feel about a new price increase in your Disney+ subscription? Do you think it will be sustainable to maintain several services at the same time in the long term?

