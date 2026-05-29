Disney accuses Trump media regulator of "unlawful" free speech suppression

HQ

Disney has accused the Federal Communications Commission in the USA of "unlawful" attempts to suppress free speech. The FCC is a government body and acts as the main media regulator under the Trump administration.

The response comes as Disney finds itself ordered to apply for early license reviews for its ABC TV stations. Disney filed the applications under protest, saying that they were "unlawful, arbitrary, and unconstitutional." It has been stated by Disney representatives that the First Amendment rights of the company have been breached.

"This effort to suppress speech under the guise of bureaucratic process must not prevail," said Disney in a statement caught by Sky News. The FCC claims the reviews, which were meant to start in 2028, have been brought forward as part of a discrimination investigation.

The order comes a month after Jimmy Kimmel, a late night television show host in America, joked that Melania Trump had the look of an "expectant widow." In the days following, a gunman entered the White House Correspondents Association dinner. Since, both Melania and the US President have called for Kimmel's firing.