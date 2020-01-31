Disintegration's open beta starts this afternoon

After a brief closed beta test, Disintegration - the highly anticipated new action game developed by V1 Interactive - is now ready for an open beta that will allow all players to enter this interesting sci-fi scenario, made of floating gravcycles, mecha, and unconventional heroes.

The open beta starts this afternoon, January 31, at 4 pm GMT / 5 pm CET and it will end on February 2 at 8 am GMT. You are all invited to join the multiplayer session and take a closer look at this interesting new game. Want to know what we thought of the game after playing it during the recent closed technical test? Head this way for our beta impressions.

Disintegration doesn't have a launch date just yet, but it's expected this year on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.