Disintegration's multiplayer servers are shutting down in November

You're watching Advertisements

We really liked Disintegration when it landed on PC, PS4, and Xbox One earlier this year (you'll find our review here if you want specifics), but the multiplayer portion of the game, which had teams of players controlling small units from floating grav-cycles and blasting each other to hell and back, didn't prove as popular as developer V1 Interative would have liked.

That being the case, in a new blogpost, the studio has announced that multiplayer support for the game will cease on November 17. The first change is the removal of the in-game store, which has happened this week. Later, in mid-November, Disintegration will turn into a single-player-only experience and the sun will set on the game's multiplayer servers.

"From both the development team at V1 Interactive and publishing group at Private Division, we stand by the creative risks taken to launch such a unique, genre-bending game created by this small but talented and passionate team," the statement reads.

"While our player base showed interest in the single player campaign, the game unfortunately struggled to build a significant audience necessary for a compelling multiplayer experience. After weighing options, we have collectively made the decision to sunset the multiplayer support."

If you're one of the few who kept playing the multiplayer portion of this sci-fi shooter, you've got a couple of months left to get your fill.