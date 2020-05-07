LIVE

Disintegration

Disintegration gets June release date

Plus there's a new story trailer that gives you a bit more intel about the sci-fi shooters campaign mode.

Disintegration is heading to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on June 15, publisher Private Division just got in touch to tell us. The sci-fi shooter, which is set in a future where mankind has started putting its brains into robo-bodies, has both single-player and multiplayer modes. Across both modes, you control a grav-cycle and split your time between ordering your minions about and blasting your opponents directly.

You can find out more about the game via the video preview below, which covers the basics and includes a bunch of gameplay captured by the devs, but there's also a story trailer after that, and that one gives you a bit more background ahead of the game's launch next month.

