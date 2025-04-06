Dishonored 3 is not entirely off the table

HQ

​Arkane Studios' founder, Raphael Colantonio, has expressed openness to developing a third installment in the Dishonored series. In a recent appearance on the Quad Damage Podcast, Colantonio stated that he could envision working on Dishonored 3 given the time elapsed since the last game. However, he acknowledged complications, noting that key team members, including himself and co-director Harvey Smith, have departed Arkane, and current projects like Blade are in development.

"I'd love to - I mean, we're talking totally hypothetically at this point - I could see myself working on Dishonored 3 right now because it's been so long that, you know, why not?"

"Which of those three versions will ever see the day, now we're talking about science fiction at this point. So many of the people [that worked on the series] are scattered around, and Harvey is not at Arkane any more. I'm not at Arkane, and Dinga is working on Blade."

Would you like to see a third game in the franchise?