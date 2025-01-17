Disguised is exiting Valorant Challengers League SEA

HQ

If you were expecting to see Disguised (the esports team operated by influencer Disguised Toast) in action in the Valorant Challengers League SEA, you will be disappointed to hear that the team has decided to exit the tournament. As confirmed in an X post, Disguised notes that the recent changes to how Riot Games streams the tournament - now exclusively on SOOP - means that the organisation won't be able to stream its own games, therefore no longer making the esports venture viable.

"With Riot's recent partnership with SOOP for the SEA League, the exclusivity clause prevents co-streaming on other platforms. This would mean that we would not be able to stream our games for the next 10 months, until our team qualifies for Ascension."

This decision also means that the Disguised players are now free to explore options elsewhere, something that the organisation affirms by adding: "We know they have a bright future ahead of them and hope the boys can find a new home."

As for who exactly is now a free agent, the former Disguised squad consisted of: