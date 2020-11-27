Disgaea 6 has recieved a new story trailer

You're watching Advertisements

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny is a story about the most powerful God of Destruction ever, a super evil being who... was defeated by a zombie, or more specifically, the zombie Zed. This is what the new trailer for Disgaea 6 shows us, indicating that the game (or part of it at least), will be experienced as Zed, explains to the Darkest Assembly how he managed to defeat the God of Destruction.

And how did you do it? Through a technique called Super Reincarnation, which allows him to be reborn after being defeated until he eventually reaches his goal (it sure sounds like a rogue-lite mechanic). This is in addition to the traditional turn-based combat gameplay with an isometric perspective.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny will be released in the summer of 2021 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.