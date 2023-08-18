Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Disenchantment

Disenchantment's final season will be shocking

Literally.

Netflix has now released the full trailer for the final season of Matt Groening's animated fantasy show, Disenchantment. Set to debut on September 1, 2023 on the streamer, the trailer shows that this final outing will be a shocking one. Literally.

The synopsis for the season states: "To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves..."

If you haven't seen Disenchantment yet, you can catch the first four seasons on Netflix right now.

