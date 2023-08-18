Disenchantment's final season will be shocking

HQ

Netflix has now released the full trailer for the final season of Matt Groening's animated fantasy show, Disenchantment. Set to debut on September 1, 2023 on the streamer, the trailer shows that this final outing will be a shocking one. Literally.

The synopsis for the season states: "To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves..."

If you haven't seen Disenchantment yet, you can catch the first four seasons on Netflix right now.