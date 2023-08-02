Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Disenchantment

Disenchantment to end next month

The fifth and final season debuts in September.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

After five years and a soon-to-be five season run, Netflix has announced that Matt Groening's Disenchantment will be coming to an end in September.

The animated series that is set in a fantasy world called Dreamland and revolves around a rebellious young princess called Bean and her adventures with a small elf called Elfo and the demon Luci will be concluding next month.

As revealed in the teaser trailer for the show, the fifth and final season will feature 10 episodes and will debut on Netflix on September 1, 2023.

Check out the trailer below for a taste of what Bean and the gang will be getting up to.

HQ
Disenchantment

Related texts



Loading next content