Disenchantment to end next month

After five years and a soon-to-be five season run, Netflix has announced that Matt Groening's Disenchantment will be coming to an end in September.

The animated series that is set in a fantasy world called Dreamland and revolves around a rebellious young princess called Bean and her adventures with a small elf called Elfo and the demon Luci will be concluding next month.

As revealed in the teaser trailer for the show, the fifth and final season will feature 10 episodes and will debut on Netflix on September 1, 2023.

Check out the trailer below for a taste of what Bean and the gang will be getting up to.