Disenchantment gets its own comic spin-off

Matt Groening may be most well known for his work creating The Simpsons and Futurama, but a few years ago he launched a fantasy series on Netflix known as Disenchantment.

Originally releasing in 2018, the show has had four seasons since it first dropped, and is now getting a comic spin-off thanks to Titan Comics. Over 500 pages of previously unreleased work is being brought to light in Disenchantment: Untold Tales Vol.1.

17 issues will be packed into this volume, and it'll hopefully make the wait for Season 5 a bit shorter when it released on the 19th of September.

Will you be reading Disenchantment: Untold Tales?

