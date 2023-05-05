Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Disenchantment

Disenchantment gets its own comic spin-off

Featuring more than 500 pages of unreleased stories.

Matt Groening may be most well known for his work creating The Simpsons and Futurama, but a few years ago he launched a fantasy series on Netflix known as Disenchantment.

Originally releasing in 2018, the show has had four seasons since it first dropped, and is now getting a comic spin-off thanks to Titan Comics. Over 500 pages of previously unreleased work is being brought to light in Disenchantment: Untold Tales Vol.1.

17 issues will be packed into this volume, and it'll hopefully make the wait for Season 5 a bit shorter when it released on the 19th of September.

Will you be reading Disenchantment: Untold Tales?

Thanks, GamesRadar.

Disenchantment

