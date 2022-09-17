Disenchanted trailer shows life 15 years after the original

HQ

In just a couple of months, Disney will be bringing the sequel to Enchanted to Disney+. Known as Disenchanted, this title will see a bunch of the original's cast back in their respective roles, with Amy Adams portraying Giselle, Patrick Dempsey as Robert, James Marsden as Edward, and Idina Menzel as Nancy. But, why are we telling you about this you ask, well, that's because a trailer for this very film has now landed as part of the recent D23 Expo.

In the trailer we get to see what life is like for Giselle and Robert, 15 years after the original story, and see the pair trading city living for a more peaceful life in the suburbs. It doesn't take long for all hell to break loose however, as Giselle soon finds herself wishing for a more fairy tale life, which ends up being more than she bargains for, and ultimately puts the life of her family in jeopardy.

But, you can see all of this and the cast in action in the trailer for Disenchanted below, ahead of the movie landing on Disney+ on November 24.