Discovery+ will launch internationally in 2021

You're watching Advertisements

With Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+ all housing quality content, it can be difficult to choose a subscription service to side with if you are on a limited budget. This decision is about to get even tougher as a new competitor has entered the race. Starting January 4, 2021, Discovery+ will be launching in the US, and it will make its way to other countries such as India, the Nordics, Italy, and the Netherlands later on in the year.

The service launched in the UK and Ireland last month and made for quite the offering, as it served up more than 55,000 episodes for just £4.99 per month or £49.99 annually.

David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery, said: "With discovery+, we are seizing the global opportunity to be the world's definitive product for unscripted storytelling, providing households and mobile consumers a distinct, clear, and differentiated offering across valuable and enduring lifestyle, and real-life verticals."

Thanks, IGN.