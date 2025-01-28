Discovery of ancient coins in Dutch field reveals Roman spoils of war

HQ

A remarkable discovery in a Dutch field has unearthed a treasure trove of 44 gold coins, which experts believe are the spoils of war from the early Roman conquest of Britain. The coins, minted under the rule of the Celtic king Cunobelinus, were found alongside hundreds of Roman coins by two amateur archaeologists in Bunnik, near Utrecht. Dating back to around AD 43, the hoard includes both Roman and British staters, providing valuable insight into the period of Roman military campaigns. Researchers suggest that these coins were likely buried by a Roman soldier, possibly as part of a military payout. The find marks a breakthrough in understanding the Roman invasion and adds to the historical records of the time. The gold coins are now displayed at the National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden.

Could this discovery reshape our understanding of how the Romans funded their conquests?

National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden

