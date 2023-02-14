Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Discovery+ and HBO Max will not be merged into one service

Despite the merger of the two companies, it seems that the services will remain separate in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Since Warner Bros. and Discovery merged into one giant company, it has long been planned that they would merge their two separate streaming services, Discovery+ and HBO Max. But that is now no longer a possibility.

The Wall Street Journal confirms that the two services will remain separate, but says the company still plans to offer a "super service" with programming from both offerings.

Reportedly, this is because Warner Bros. Discovery fears that Discovery+ subscribers around the world will not want to switch to a more expensive "super service". Market indications are that the unnamed service will be more expensive than the two stand-alone services.

Were you hoping for a merger?

Discovery+ and HBO Max will not be merged into one service


Loading next content