Discover the wonder of Journey to the Savage Planet

Journey to the Savage Planet is upon us. That's right, the debut title from Typhoon Studios lands this week and brings with it a sci-fi adventure of galactic proportions, where players must sign up for duty at Kindred Aerospace and prepare for the trip of a lifetime on AR-Y 26, a strange world full of weird and wonderful alien creatures and more than its fair share of mystery.

We enjoyed our own trip to AR-Y 26 and you can read our thoughts on Typhoon Studios' action-adventure right here, and below we've put together a little guide to help you take your first steps on this exciting sci-fi journey.

