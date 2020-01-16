Discover the future of The Elder Scrolls Online tonight

Just over a month ago Bethesda and Zenimax Online Studios tipped their hand just enough to let us know that the next destination in The Elder Scrolls Online is most likely going to be Skyrim.

Now, refreshed from the holidays, the studio is preparing to reveal all in a livestream event that's scheduled to take place tonight, January 16, with the curtains set to raise on the event at 10 pm GMT / 11 pm CET. The show is taking place at the HyperX Arena Las Vegas, but worry not if you don't live near Nevada as you can also catch it live right here on Gamereactor. In fact, you can watch on a number of platforms, including Twitch, Mixer, Facebook, YouTube, and Steam and there'll be rewards for all players who tune in when certain milestones are hit:

80,000 Concurrent Viewers: The Long-Winged Bat pet

150,000 Concurrent Viewers: A surprise reward inspired by community submissions

In the run-up to the announcement we actually had the chance to talk to creative director Rich Lambert (so stay tuned for that) who'll be joined on stage by Bethesda's Pete Hines to outline the next major expansion for the MMORPG. The pair is expected to outline a year's worth of content, with further contributions and insights from a number of special guests (all the details are here).

Will you be returning to Skyrim if that is indeed the next destination coming to ESO?