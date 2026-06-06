Discover Dressmaker, the dressmaking simulator coming in September

If fashion is your thing or you love sewing, you can't miss Dressmaker. From Free Lives via its in-house studio Cozy Lives, this dressmaking simulator is now coming your way, allowing you to weave and create your own outfits and alterations using different materials such as wool, silk or linen.

Design patterns, cut them out with scissors or sew them by hand or with a sewing machine. Your customers' happiness will depend on your skill!

Dressmaker will be available via Steam from September 2026, as we saw on Wholesome Direct. Take a look at the screenshot gallery below.

Dressmaker image gallery