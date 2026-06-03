Discover Bancho the Chef's backstory in the upcoming Dave the Diver prequel

How did Bancho from Dave the Diver become so incredibly skilled with his knives? We'll find out in Bancho the Chef, which is currently in development for PlayStation 5 and was announced during Tuesday night's Sony event. The game appears to showcase his growth in the kitchen alongside running a Japanese restaurant, featuring a host of mini-games such as filleting fish, swatting flies, and pouring tea.

Unfortunately, we didn't get a release date, not even an approximate one, for the game, which takes place 19 years before Dave the Diver, when Bancho still had hair on his head. The developers describe the game as a mix of cooking sim, RPG, and adventure.

Check out the first trailer below.