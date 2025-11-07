news
Keep Driving wins DevGAMM Awards 2025's Grand Prize - All the winners and nominees
We're once again covering the event in Lisbon, where some of the best indie to AA projects get a juicy prize.
It's November once again, which means the year is coming to an end, and also that the DevGAMM Awards are being handed out in Lisbon. And Gamereactor is present at the venue to tell you about the nominees and winners of the money prizes from a total selection of 610 applicants from 30+ countries (evaluated by 150 judges). Right as they happen live in the Portuguese capital:
DevGAMM 2025 Grand Prize
- Despelote
- Hell Is Us
- Winner: Keep Driving
- Rockbeasts
- Stretchmancer
Excellence in Game Design
- Compress(space)
- Winner: Drop Duchy
- Is this Seat Taken?
- Jump Space
- Stretchmancer
Excellence in Visual Art
- Hotel Galactic
- Sacrifire
- Truckful
- Winner: Tukoni: Forest Keepers
- Winter Burrow
Excellence in Audio
- JDM: Japanese Drift Master
- Keep Driving
- Koira
- PBJ: The Musical
- Winner: Rockbeasts
Excellence in Narrative
- Arctic Awakening
- Davy X Jones
- Winner: Despelote
- Hell Is Us
- New Arc Line
Hidden Gems
- Goeland: Seagull Adventure
- Lost in Art: A Miniature Realm
- Mexican Ninja
- Retro Gadgets
- Tokyo's Neon Monster
2026 Most Anticipated Game
- 13Z: The Zodiac Trials
- Winner: Breathedge 2
- Lou's Lagoon
- Sacrifire
- The Berlin Apartment
Best Mobile Game
- Greak: Memories of Azur
- Is this Seat Taken?
- Micromacro: Downtown Detective
- The Storyteller
- Winner: What the Clash?
Best Game from Portugal
- Beyond the Board
- Winner: Hell Maiden
- Mirai #167
- Rail Rescue: Puzzle Lines
Best Innovation
- 9 Kings
- A Webbing Journey
- Compress(space)
- Winner: Stretchmancer
- Xenopurge
Developers' Choice
- #Drive Rally
- Winner: Glasshouse
- Light Odyssey
- Map Map - A Game About Maps
- Monowave
Community Vote
- Dungeon Rampage
- Heroes of Might and Magic: Golden Era
- Winner: Misery
- Outbound
- Popucom
Epic Game Store Indie Spotlight
- Go Home Annie
- Kletka
- Mark of the Deep
- Winner: Promise Mascot Agency
- Viscerafest
Game Changer Award by Aptoide
- Winner: Battle Cars: Nitro PvP Shooter
- Great: Memories of Azur
- Microacro: Downtown Detective
- Rail Rescue: Puzzle Lines
- Realms of Conquest: Rapture
Best System & Strategy Indie Game by Astro Logical
- Winner: Crowded - A Crow City Builder
- Dead in Antares
- Die in the Dungeon
- Drop Duchy
- Odsparks: An Automatíon Adventure
Best Indie Game by TinyBuild
- Acts of Blood
- Cosmic Race: Galactic Showdown
- Winner: DDOD
- Glintseeker Island
- Lost in the Roots