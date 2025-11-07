Keep Driving wins DevGAMM Awards 2025's Grand Prize - All the winners and nominees We're once again covering the event in Lisbon, where some of the best indie to AA projects get a juicy prize.

It's November once again, which means the year is coming to an end, and also that the DevGAMM Awards are being handed out in Lisbon. And Gamereactor is present at the venue to tell you about the nominees and winners of the money prizes from a total selection of 610 applicants from 30+ countries (evaluated by 150 judges). Right as they happen live in the Portuguese capital: DevGAMM 2025 Grand Prize



Despelote



Hell Is Us



Winner: Keep Driving



Rockbeasts



Stretchmancer

Excellence in Game Design



Compress(space)



Winner: Drop Duchy



Is this Seat Taken?



Jump Space



Stretchmancer

Excellence in Visual Art



Hotel Galactic



Sacrifire



Truckful



Winner: Tukoni: Forest Keepers



Winter Burrow

Excellence in Audio



JDM: Japanese Drift Master



Keep Driving



Koira



PBJ: The Musical



Winner: Rockbeasts

Excellence in Narrative



Arctic Awakening



Davy X Jones



Winner: Despelote



Hell Is Us



New Arc Line

Hidden Gems



Goeland: Seagull Adventure



Lost in Art: A Miniature Realm



Mexican Ninja



Retro Gadgets



Tokyo's Neon Monster

2026 Most Anticipated Game



13Z: The Zodiac Trials



Winner: Breathedge 2



Lou's Lagoon



Sacrifire



The Berlin Apartment

Best Mobile Game



Greak: Memories of Azur



Is this Seat Taken?



Micromacro: Downtown Detective



The Storyteller



Winner: What the Clash?

Best Game from Portugal



Beyond the Board



Winner: Hell Maiden



Mirai #167



Rail Rescue: Puzzle Lines

Best Innovation



9 Kings



A Webbing Journey



Compress(space)



Winner: Stretchmancer



Xenopurge

Developers' Choice



#Drive Rally



Winner: Glasshouse



Light Odyssey



Map Map - A Game About Maps



Monowave

Community Vote



Dungeon Rampage



Heroes of Might and Magic: Golden Era



Winner: Misery



Outbound



Popucom

Epic Game Store Indie Spotlight



Go Home Annie



Kletka



Mark of the Deep



Winner: Promise Mascot Agency



Viscerafest

Game Changer Award by Aptoide



Winner: Battle Cars: Nitro PvP Shooter



Great: Memories of Azur



Microacro: Downtown Detective



Rail Rescue: Puzzle Lines



Realms of Conquest: Rapture

Best System & Strategy Indie Game by Astro Logical



Winner: Crowded - A Crow City Builder



Dead in Antares



Die in the Dungeon



Drop Duchy



Odsparks: An Automatíon Adventure

Best Indie Game by TinyBuild



Acts of Blood



Cosmic Race: Galactic Showdown



Winner: DDOD



Glintseeker Island



Lost in the Roots

