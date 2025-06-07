Discounty will launch on PC and consoles this August

The Wholesome Games Direct show has been packed wall-to-wall with exciting announcements and news about indie games from all walks of life. One such example includes the release date reveal for the quirky and cosy life-sim Discounty.

This game is all about managing a supermarket in a ramshackle and odd town. The idea is that you have to organise and decorate the store, check out customers, befriend and become familiar with the locals, all while operating as a business tycoon to continue expanding your store.

During the show, it was just revealed by developer Crinkle Cut Games that Discounty will be launching on August 21, and that it will be coming to PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch (with no word on Switch 2... yet), PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and GOG. For those looking for a taste of the action, a demo is also available to play as of now.