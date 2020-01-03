Discounts up to 70% on PlayStation Store's January Sale

January is one of the best months of the year for sales and if by chance you didn't receive the game you wanted for Christmas or if you simply want to buy some games for cheap(er), then the PlayStation Store's January sale brings a good spending opportunity.

Below, you can take a look at all the games in promotion until 00:59 CET on Saturday, January 18, including Resident Evil 7, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, Mafia 3, Nioh Complete Edition and Watch Dogs 2 (but for the full list and official prices, you can take a look over here).

Until 11:00 CET on Monday, January 13, you can also save on the purchase of a new 12-month subscription for PlayStation Plus, with a 25% discount (it applies to the purchase or renewal of the subscription). It's worth taking advantage of it if you use your PlayStation Plus subscription a lot (which reminds us, have you take a look at January's PS Plus games?).

Below you can see all the games in promotion:

American Fugitive

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition

Batman Arkham Knight Season Pass

Batman Arkham Knight

Battlefield V

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition

Call of Duty WWII Gold Edition

Call of Duty WWII Season Pass

Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition

Far Cry5 Gold Edition

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Champions Edition

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition

INJUSTICE 2 SEASON PASS

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Injustice 2 - Standard Edition

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass

LEGO Marvel's Avengers

LEGO Marvel's Avengers (Arabic Ver.)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

LEGO The Incredibles

Mafia III

Mafia III Deluxe Edition

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Standard Edition

NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition

Nioh

Nioh Complete Edition

Ancestors The Humankind Odyssey

Narcos Rise of the Cartels

Okami

Persona 5

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 0

resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition

Umbrella Corps

Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition

Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition

Sports Bar VR

Sports Bar VR 2.0

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition Upgrade

Street Fighter V

The Crew 2 Bronze Crew Credits Pack

The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits Pack

The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits Pack

The Crew 2 Silver Crew Credits Pack

The Crew 2 Gold Edition

The Division 2 Gold Edition

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration

Watch Dogs 2