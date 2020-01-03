Discounts up to 70% on PlayStation Store's January Sale

January is one of the best months of the year for sales and if by chance you didn't receive the game you wanted for Christmas or if you simply want to buy some games for cheap(er), then the PlayStation Store's January sale brings a good spending opportunity.
Below, you can take a look at all the games in promotion until 00:59 CET on Saturday, January 18, including Resident Evil 7, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, Mafia 3, Nioh Complete Edition and Watch Dogs 2 (but for the full list and official prices, you can take a look over here).
Until 11:00 CET on Monday, January 13, you can also save on the purchase of a new 12-month subscription for PlayStation Plus, with a 25% discount (it applies to the purchase or renewal of the subscription). It's worth taking advantage of it if you use your PlayStation Plus subscription a lot (which reminds us, have you take a look at January's PS Plus games?).
Below you can see all the games in promotion:
American Fugitive
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition
Batman Arkham Knight Season Pass
Batman Arkham Knight
Battlefield V
Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition
Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe
Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition
Call of Duty WWII Gold Edition
Call of Duty WWII Season Pass
Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
Far Cry5 Gold Edition
EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Champions Edition
EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition
INJUSTICE 2 SEASON PASS
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
Injustice 2 - Standard Edition
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
LEGO City Undercover
LEGO DC Super-Villains
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
LEGO Marvel's Avengers
LEGO Marvel's Avengers (Arabic Ver.)
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
LEGO The Incredibles
Mafia III
Mafia III Deluxe Edition
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Standard Edition
NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe
Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
Nioh
Nioh Complete Edition
Ancestors The Humankind Odyssey
Narcos Rise of the Cartels
Okami
Persona 5
Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
Resident Evil
Resident Evil 0
resident Evil 4
Resident Evil 5
Resident Evil 6
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
Umbrella Corps
Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition
Sports Bar VR
Sports Bar VR 2.0
Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition
Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition Upgrade
Street Fighter V
The Crew 2 Bronze Crew Credits Pack
The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits Pack
The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits Pack
The Crew 2 Silver Crew Credits Pack
The Crew 2 Gold Edition
The Division 2 Gold Edition
The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition
Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration
Watch Dogs 2
Loading next content