Discounts on WiiU and 3DS games are being scrapped from My Nintendo

You're watching Advertisements

Recently, we reported that Netflix support for the 3DS and WiiU was coming to an end, and now it has been revealed that My Nintendo discounts for the consoles have also been scrapped in certain territories. The page containing the discounts is no longer visible in North America and the UK, but fans in other regions have noted that it still appears to be live.

If you're unaware, My Nintendo is a loyalty program that rewards fans for purchasing games and completing in-game tasks on Nintendo's various platforms. The program still remains active, but the attention is now obviously firmly fixed on the Nintendo Switch.

Thanks, Nintendo Everything.