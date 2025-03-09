Discord's potential IPO sparks concerns over future user experience

HQ

Discord is reportedly in early discussions with investment banks about a potential initial public offering later this year. Founded in 2015 by Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy, Discord has grown to over 200 million monthly active users, with more than 90% utilizing the platform for gaming purposes.

As any gamer knows, the platform has become integral to the community, serving as a hub for players to coordinate sessions, discuss strategies, and socialize. Its user-friendly interface and robust features have distinguished it from other social media platforms.

However, the prospect of going public raises concerns among users about potential changes to the platform's core experience. Historically, tech companies transitioning to public ownership often face pressures to increase profitability, sometimes at the expense of user satisfaction. This phenomenon, referred to as "enshitification" by author Cory Doctorow, describes the degradation of online services as companies prioritize revenue over user experience.

As Discord prepares for this significant shift, its vast user base remains hopeful that the platform will maintain the qualities that have made it a cornerstone of the gaming community.

Will you abandon ship if Discord goes public? And if so, what are the alternatives?