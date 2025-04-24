Discord's CEO is stepping down, will be replaced by ex Activision Blizzard King executive

HQ

Discord is set to go through quite a massive leadership change, as the social platform has revealed that it's co-founder and long-serving CEO Jason Citron is stepping down from his major role and instead letting an ex Activision Blizzard King executive take over.

As affirmed in a press release, it's noted that Humam Sakhnini is set to become Discord's new CEO, with Sahknini also joining the company's board of directors, which will still see Citron as a member. It's noted that Citron will also help Sahknini in the future in his new role as an advisor to the CEO.

Speaking about leaving the CEO position, Citron stated: "Building Discord over the last decade has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. From the very beginning, our mission has been about bringing people together around games. It's a mission I've dedicated my career to, and I'm confident that passing the torch to Humam is the right evolution for Discord's future. His deep gaming industry expertise and proven track record of scaling businesses while fostering genuine friendships through play and shared experiences positions us perfectly for our next phase of growth. I believe this transition will accelerate our momentum and unlock even greater possibilities for Discord, our consumers, partners, and the overall gaming ecosystem in the years ahead."

Sahknini also built on this by adding: "What Jason and Discord co-founder and CTO Stan Vishnevskiy have built is truly remarkable — a platform with an undeniable product-market fit where hundreds of millions of people connect around their passion for gaming and shared interests. I look forward to working with Stan and Discord's talented team to scale our business while staying true to the company's core mission and the special connection it has with player communities. We're still at the beginning of gaming's impact on entertainment and culture, and Discord is perfectly positioned to play a central role in that future."

