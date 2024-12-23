Discord sued over Nitro subscription cancellation

HQ

Discord is getting sued over its Nitro subscriptions. The messaging and communication service is used by millions of gamers around the world, and while many of them don't pay for Nitro, if you want certain extra features, you might wish to shell out the monthly or annual fee to spruce up your Discord living.

In a case that was posted over the weekend by lawyer Robert Freund, we can see that Discord's Nitro subscription has landed it into a bit of hot water, as consumers based in California claim that Nitro is too difficult to cancel, which violates the state's auto-renewal laws.

Plaintiffs claim that there is no "prominently located direct or link button" in the user settings to cancel a subscription. Also, it's claimed that "Discord's cancellation flow is so obfuscated that there are YouTube tutorials instructing on how to cancel a Discord subscription."

This legal battle will go on for a while from now, and so we won't likely see an outcome for some time, but in the meantime, let us know what you think. Do you have Discord Nitro and do you think it's easy to cancel?